Kamal Haasan birthday: Daughter Shruti Haasan shares throwback photo of the superstar

As veteran Indian actor Kamal Haasan turned a year older on November 7, his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan shared a throwback picture to wish her 'bapuji'.



Taking to Instagram stories, Shruti shared a rare black and white picture of Kamal Haasan from his childhood days and wrote, "Happy birthday bapuji (father)@ikamalhaasan ". In the picture, the young Kamal Haasan could be seen wearing a quirky shirt and smiling for the camera. She also shared a photo posing with her dad and wrote, "To many more years health happiness and rock n roll."

Other stars like Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj and others penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on social media handles.

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna shared a picture of Kamal in a white coat and wrote, “Wishing the epitome of excellence, the finest actor a very Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan garu. May you lead a happy and healthy life. #HBDKamalHaasan.”

Wishing the epitome of excellence, the finest actor a very Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan garu.



May you lead a happy and healthy life✨#HBDKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/4h6tq4a2ns — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) November 7, 2022 ×

R Sarathkumar shared a picture with Kamal and captioned, “Happy birthday dear friend.” He used ‘HBDKamalHaasan’ as the hashtag on the post. R Sarath Kumar wore a white shirt and Kamal decked up in grey sweater.



Prakash Raj shared a photo with the superstar and wrote, "Thank you for always inspiring us.. wish you the best on your day.. our dearest @ikamalhaasan."

Thank you for always inspiring us.. wish you the best on your day.. our dearest ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩ .. pic.twitter.com/C6qx2bkAkx — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 6, 2022 ×

To one of cinema's greatest... Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Great health & happiness always 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2022 ×

The superstar made his acting debut as a child actor in Tamil film 'Kalathur Kannamma' in 1960. He has starred in several films such as 'Apoorva Raagangal', 'Moondram Pirai', 'Hey Ram', 'Dasavathaaram' among others.



Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar’s 'Indian 2' which co-stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. He will also reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for a new yet-untitled Tamil project after 35 years.