/Kala Hiran controversy: Producer demands public apology from Govind Namdev, sends him legal notice

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran, a film allegedly based on the infamous 1998 Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case, has escalated into a legal battle. Producer Amit Jani has issued a formal legal notice to veteran actor Govind Namdev following his critical remarks about the movie's teaser.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jani announced strict terms for the actor, writing, "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi (A legal notice has been issued to Govind Namdev demanding a public apology within 7 days, and a fine of Rs 50 lakh to the production house; otherwise, legal action will be taken)."

Jani also alleged that Namdev's commitment to the project went beyond the current film, claiming the actor had already agreed to star in a planned sequel.

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Govind Namdev claims betrayal



The producer's legal retaliation comes just days after actor Govind Namdev publicly distanced himself from the project. Speaking to Amar Ujala, the veteran actor expressed shock over how the film was being marketed, stating that the final product looks completely different from what he shot.

Namdev explained his reaction to the promotional footage, "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made.”

Change of title and scope



According to Namdev, the filmmakers allegedly misled him about the core premise and title of the movie from the very beginning.

“I was told we were making a film called Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction,” he said.

The actor maintained that his role was strictly confined to a standard courtroom setting, and he believed the film would only document public facts.

“I was informed that there was a long courtroom sequence and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our side and that we were merely presenting what had happened in court. I felt there was nothing wrong in depicting facts already on record, which is why I agreed to be part of it,” he said.

The Salman Khan angle and upcoming court date



While the movie avoids using Salman Khan's actual name, the character in the teaser is named "Ayaan Khan"—a persona viewers have heavily linked to the Bollywood star.