My Melbourne is a collection of four stories of human connections, resilience and identity. Weaved together like an anthology, the four stories are directed by ace filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir.

The trailer for My Melbourne is out now. Watch the trailer here:

The stories are set against the multicultural backdrop of Melbourne. The film delves into the diverse experiences of four characters, each facing their own personal journey.

The film is scheduled to released in India on March 14 across cinemas.

The four stories are inspired by true incidents and each directed by different filmmakers, provides a lens into Melbourne’s diverse communities while addressing universally relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. The narratives reflect both individual and collective struggles, ultimately celebrating the power of inclusivity, identity, and connection.

What we know about this new anthology

Here are detailed descriptions of each of these stories:

NANDINI - Directed by Onir tells the story of Indraneel, a queer Indian man, reunites with his estranged father in Melbourne to complete a ceremonial ritual. The film explores the complexities of their fraught relationship, the power of forgiveness, and the healing process amid grief.

JULES - Directed by Arif Ali, creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali tell the story of a Newly married Sakshi who forms an unexpected bond with Jules, a homeless woman. Together, they navigate their personal struggles and discover the power of connection despite their differences.

EMMA - Directed by Rima Das tells the story of a talented deaf dancer, grapples with self-doubt and discrimination until a chance meeting with another deaf dancer inspires her to embrace her uniqueness and find her inner strength.

SETARA - Directed by Kabir Khan is a real life story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl, who rebuilds her life in Melbourne after fleeing the Taliban. Amid family tensions and past trauma, she finds her sense of belonging through cricket and resilience. The lead actress of the film plays herself in the film depicting her true to life experiences.