'Kaali' poster controversy: Aga Khan Museum issues apology, 'deeply regrets' offence to Hindu community

Toronto's Aga Khan Museum has issued an apology after the Indian High Commission in Ottawa urged Canadian authorities to withdraw "disrespectful depiction of Hindu gods" in Toronto Metropolitan University's ‘Under the Tent’ project at Toronto's Aga Khan Museum.

A statement by the museum read said that it "deeply regrets" that one of the videos has "inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities".

In response to a question by Wion, Toronto Metropolitan University said, "We recognize the short film has caused sensitivities and have no further plans to screen it at this time."

The controversy emerged when filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of her documentary titled 'Kaali' on Twitter. It depicted the Hindu goddess smoking a cigarette and holding a rainbow flag, the symbol of LGBT. The documentary was part of Toronto Metropolitan University's "Under the Tent" project.

One Twitter user quote-tweeted the poster and wrote, "This act of depicting our goddess Maa #Kaali in such derogatory form deserves strong condemnation. I don't think twitter will take down this tweet, but the least we can do is get this account withheld (in India)."

"I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given," Manimekalai wrote in Tamil on Twitter as her response to an article on the controversy.