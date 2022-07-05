'Kaali' poster controversy: Indian High Commission asks authorities to withdraw 'provocative material'

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has urged Canadian authorities to withdraw "disrespectful depiction of Hindu gods" in the ‘Under the Tent’ project at Toronto's Aga Khan Museum.

In a press release, Indian High Commission in Canada said, "We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material."

The controversy began after the poster of Leena Manimekalai's documentary titled 'Kaali' was unveiled. The poster depicted the titular Hindu goddess of destruction smoking a cigarette and clutching the rainbow flag, the international symbol of LGBT.

The poster immediately drew adverse criticism from the netizens. One quote-tweeted the poster and wrote, "This act of depicting our goddess Maa #Kaali in such derogatory form deserves strong condemnation. I don't think twitter will take down this tweet, but the least we can do is get this account withheld (in India)."

Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”

Link: https://t.co/RAQimMt7Ln



I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://t.co/D5ywx1Y7Wu@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS



Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022 ×

One asked for the filmmaker's arrest. "Arrest #LeenaManimekalai for showing Maa #Kaali smoking cigarette & carrying LGBTQ flag in her movie poster," they tweeted.

This act of depicting our goddess Maa #Kaali in such derogatory form deserves strong condemnation. I don't think twitter will take down this tweet, but the least we can do is get this account withheld (in India).



CC: @GoI_MeitY @HinduITCell @KalingaForum @Rajeev_GoI https://t.co/Yg4cN6geuu — MM (@MratunjayMishra) July 4, 2022 ×

"Arrest those who make fun of religion or reprimand them well, Sanatanis (sic)," another user said.

"This is not freedom of speech, this is an attack on our culture, our sentiments (sic)," added one more.

"I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given," Manimekalai wrote in Tamil on Twitter as her response to an article on the controversy.