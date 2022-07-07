'Kaali' director Leena Manimekalai's new post creates outrage on Twitter again

Amid raging controversy over a poster of the short film 'Kaali', the film's director Leena Manimekalai on Thursday shared a photo on her Twitter handle that stirred a certain section on social media once again. The director Thursday shared a photo of two individuals dressed as Hindu God Shiva and Goddess Parvati walking on the streets smoking cigarettes. The photo presumably featured two actors dressed as Hindu deities, with one lighting a cigarette and the other blowing smoke.

The post was not taken well by many on Twitter and led to an outrage again.

Hey daffy. You and your bestie @MahuaMoitra are too dumb to comprehend that this isn’t abt Maa Kali.This is about exposing your hypocrisy just a month ago.A woman reduced into a street convict.Speak even now,I’ll be the 1st to support you half-baked loons.#KaaliPosterControversy https://t.co/rfOH3jYTub — 𝓢𝓾𝓵𝓪𝓴𝓼𝓱𝓷𝓪 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓱𝓪 (@suesproject) July 7, 2022 ×

This woman is not even a Canadian citizen. She is here on a student visa, & deliberately engaging in hateful, anti-Hindu propaganda. Cancel her visa, suspend her from continuing her education at York University and send her back to India to face the FIRs lodged against her. https://t.co/yno6VZwMiG — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) July 7, 2022 ×

What is the controversy around 'Kaali' poster?



Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' has already been in news due to its poster. The posetr was shared by Manimekalai on Twitter which featured Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, holding a trident in one hand and an LGBTW flag in the other. The poster did not go down well on social media with many demanding a ban on the film and an arrest for Manimekalai for hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Aga Khan Museum which was to present the film at Toronto Metropolitan University' has issued an apology and stated it "deeply regrets" causing offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities and has removed the presentation of the documentary 'Kaali', after the Indian mission in Ottawa urged the Canadian authorities to take down all "provocative material" related to the controversial film. The documentary was part of Toronto Metropolitan University's 'Under the Tent' project.

In response to a question by Wion, Toronto Metropolitan University said, "We recognize the short film has caused sensitivities and have no further plans to screen it at this time."

The outrage on Twitter



One Twitter user quote-tweeted the poster and wrote, "This act of depicting our goddess Maa #Kaali in such derogatory form deserves strong condemnation. I don't think twitter will take down this tweet, but the least we can do is get this account withheld (in India)."

"I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given," Manimekalai wrote in Tamil on Twitter as her response to an article on the controversy.