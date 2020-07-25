Justin Bieber visit Kanye West amid his divorce rumours with Kim Kardashian

As Kanye West is going through a rough patch in his life, and to stand by his side, Justin Bieber paid a visit to the rapper to spend some quality time.

Kanye himself shared a photo of Bieber, 'DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,' wrote West.

DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020 ×

Kanye who is allegedly suffering from a Bipolar Disorder, as the rapper is currently staying away from his children and wife Kim Kardashian at his Yeezy Campus in Wyoming.

Kanye made headlines in past view days by the strings of Tweets about his wife Kim and also by his presidential campaign in South Carolina. The news comes after when The 43-year-old is reportedly refusing to see his wife at the moment amid the controversies. According to the source, Kim has made many attempts, but he is not responding.

As many reports are suggesting that their relationship may be coming to an end, "Kim and Kanye have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce," the source says. "The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now."

Kim and Kanye are parents of four, North(7), Saint(4), Chicago(2) and Psalm, 14 months