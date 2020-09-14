Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their second wedding anniversary with a picnic

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and the couple kept it simple with a low-key picnic celebration.



Justin and Hailey went to the park of Santa Monica, California with some snacks. The 23-year-old model shared snaps of herself sitting on a blanket with goodies next to her. "Picnic lady.'' she captioned the post.



Justin shared a clip of Hailey singing. “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo,” he captioned the clip.

After years of on and off relationship, they got married in September 2018 at the New York City courthouse, the couple then tied the knot in a traditional Christian ceremony on October 1, 2019.

Bieber recently got a rose tattoo on his neck, which he flaunted on his social media account.