/Jungkook’s birthday gets a sky-high celebration as 1,000 drones light up Tokyo in grand ARMY tribute

Jungkook’s birthday celebrations have reached spectacular new heights in Tokyo. Ahead of BTS’ golden maknae’s September 1 birthday, Japanese fans turned the city’s night sky into a dazzling tribute, with around 1,000 drones coming together for a special birthday show dedicated to the singer. The breathtaking spectacle was organised as part of the Jungkook Birthday Project 2026 by the Japanese fanbase JUNGKOOK JAPAN.

1,000 drones light up Tokyo for Jungkook

The skies above Tokyo became the centre of a spectacular birthday tribute for BTS’ Jungkook, with approximately 1,000 drones taking part in a special light show. The approximately 10-minute spectacle took place in the Fukagawa area of Tokyo, giving Japanese ARMYs an opportunity to celebrate Jungkook ahead of his September 1 birthday. Fans gathered across the Sumida River to watch the display.

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The drone display was part of Jungkook Birthday Project 2026, organised by Jungkook's Japanese fanbase, JUNGKOOK JAPAN. The project was planned as a special birthday gift for the BTS star, with the fanbase announcing that 1,000 drones would take to the Tokyo sky for the celebration. The event was produced by Senil Japan, with Drone Show Japan handling the operation.

According to a local report from the event, many fans gathered at Ishikawajima Park to watch the drones illuminate the sky. Several social media users shared clips from several angles showcasing the massive drone show for the K-pop idol.

From giant digital billboards to fan gatherings and now a spectacular drone display over Tokyo, the celebrations have taken on a distinctly global scale — offering ARMY another way to celebrate BTS’ youngest member and his journey from the group's beloved maknae to an internationally successful solo artist.

Global fan projects for Jungkook

ARMY worldwide is celebrating BTS member Jungkook's birthday on September 1, 2026, with massive global fan projects, landmark light displays, and special concert kickoffs. Jungkook's birthday coincides with the opening day of the BTS World Tour ARIRANG in Los Angeles. Fans distributed 70,000 yellow stickers for phone flashlights and prepared 45,000 special hand banners. Three giant LED trucks are touring SoFi Stadium, Koreatown, and Santa Monica, alongside digital billboards on the Sunset Strip and near LAX.

Birthday ads are being displayed across 11 major cities, including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Nanjing and Wuhan. Whereas birthday advertisements are appearing across major digital screens, including Myeong-dong, Hongdae, Gangnam, Seoul Station and Yeouido. Ads are also running across 54 screens at 24 subway stations.