Julie Andrews receives AFI Life Achievement Award, says, 'I was gobsmacked'

Extraordinary actress, singer, and author Julie Andrews finally received her Life Achievement Award from American Film Institute on Thursday, which was promised to her way back in 2019.

Since AFI was canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress had to wait to get a hold of her trophy.

On the red carpet of AFI's gala tribute held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 86-year-old expressed excitement and joy on receiving the honor.

She told AFP, "I didn't know or think that it would ever come."

She further added, "But it's just as well, because you can't go around expecting awards and things like that."

To conclude in a few words, she said, "When they asked me even two-and-a-half years ago -- and Covid is what kept us from doing it then -- I was gobsmacked."

Also read: Jurassic World Dominion Twitter review: Netizens divided over Chris Pratt's film

One interesting fact about the actress is that she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for her services in the field of acting and entertainment in 2000.

Back in 2010, she featured in the fantasy comedy family film 'Tooth Fairy'. The Michael Lembeck directorial also featured Dwayne Johnson and Ashley Judd.