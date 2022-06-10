Jurassic World Dominion Twitter review: Netizens divided over Chris Pratt's film

To emphasize the importance of co-existence for humanity's greater good, the third installment of the Jurassic World trilogy released in theatres on June 10. And, cine-goers from across the world shared their reviews online.

As fans of the franchise booked their first day, first show tickets, early reviews started surfacing online. And, surprisingly, the Colin Trevorrow directorial received mixed reviews from netizens with some calling the film 'non-stop Dinosaur action' and the majority calling it a 'massive disappointment'.

Amidst the negative reviews, we could also see some diehard franchise fans praising the cast of the movie.

A Twitter user wrote, "Just saw Jurrasic world Dominion. It was okay, but god damn is the main plot to bring everyone together the dumbest shit ever. Potential for a great movie was there, and it didn't deliver. That's what sucks the most."

Another one wrote, "First one, then Jurrasic world, Lost World, Jurrasic 3, Fallen Kingdom, Dominion last. I didn't hate Dominion, but was expecting more."

And, a netizen tweted, "Jurrasic World: Dominion (#JWD) is a chaotic extinction saga. There are too many dinosaurs roaming free in the world of which the only memorable kind is the Giganotosaurus. #CampbellScott #VFX."

Other than Chris Pratt, the film stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, B D Wong, and Isabella Sermon in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Colin Trevorrow, the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.