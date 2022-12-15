Johnny Depp turns Jack Sparrow to send heartfelt message to terminally ill boy

For a terminally ill 11-year-old boy named Kori, Hollywood star Johnny Depp turned into a Santa and fulfilled his wish, days before Christmas. The actor dressed as his iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow and sent a beautiful, heartfelt message to his superfan, who has undergone two unsuccessful heart transplants but decided he did not want to face the ordeal of a third.

The doctors and his family, who hails from Derbyshire, do not know how long he will live. And, when Depp got to know about the same, he decided to do his best to one of Kori's last wishes, which was to speak to his idol Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor's response has won hearts across the internet.

Kori, who recently set up a YouTube channel called 'Kraken the Box', shared a clip of Depp in his famous pirate gear. The video showed the actor sending a special message to Kori.

"I wish you the best of luck. I am your number one fan, Captain Kori. All the respect and love mate," said Depp. He also said that he would be encouraging his friends to follow Kori's channel.

Kori's subscribers also include Hollywood star and wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Kori's mum Pixi revealed that Depp's message was arranged through the Make A Wish charity. And, that the was "amazing" and had lifted her son's spirits at a devastating time for the family.

Pixi also revealed that surgeons gave Kori, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a new heart in 2018 but his body rejected the organ. He then underwent a second transplant in January 2021 but after a traumatic and painful procedure, his body again rejected the heart. Now, after long discussions with his parents and medical team, he has decided not to go through with another transplant.

