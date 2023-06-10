Johnny Depp fans sing Happy Birthday to actor as he returns to the concert stage

Johnny Depp made a rocking yet emotional return to the stage on his 60th birthday. Depp returned to the stage with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates, but this time without his close pal Jeff Beck.The Pirates of the Caribbean star took the stage in Bucharest, Romania. Jeff and Johnny's collaboration: Over the years, Johnny and Jeff have collaborated on many occasions and have toured together last year. Depp joined Beck when the actor was trying hard to build his career again after his much-publicised defamation case. Beck died at the age of 78 on January 11, this year.

Netizens were quick to praise the actor for his heartfelt tribute to his late friend. ''I could feel the sorrow, the honour, and the true emptiness Johnny’s feeling with his dear, dear friend not on stage with him,'' one user commented.

Another wrote, ''I know Jeff is with you!! He will always be in your heart.'' Fans sing 'Happy Birthday' to the actor as he turns 60 On Thursday night, the jam-packed venue sang ''Happy Birthday" to Depp as he took the stage at midnight. Delighted by the sweet gesture, Depp said, "Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard.''



"Beautiful. Thank you," the actor and musician said.

On Thursday, the band kicked off their European tour at Bucharest's Romexpo arena in Romania, which will run through the end of July.

