Johnny Depp fans sing Happy Birthday to actor as he returns to the concert stage
The Pirates of the Caribbean star reunited with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates in Bucharest, Romania, and started his performance on an emotional note as he paid tribute to his friend Jeff Beck.
Johnny Depp made a rocking yet emotional return to the stage on his 60th birthday. Depp returned to the stage with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates, but this time without his close pal Jeff Beck.The Pirates of the Caribbean star took the stage in Bucharest, Romania.
Jeff and Johnny's collaboration:
Over the years, Johnny and Jeff have collaborated on many occasions and have toured together last year. Depp joined Beck when the actor was trying hard to build his career again after his much-publicised defamation case. Beck died at the age of 78 on January 11, this year.
Last year, when the entire world was waiting for the verdict in the actor's defamation case, Depp surprisingly appeared alongside Beck in Sheffield and performed a series of songs, including John Lennon’s ''Isolation''.
Jeff and Johnny have collaborated on several musical projects. In 2020, Johnny & Beck released their first official cover of John Lennon‘s 'Isolation'. In July of last year, Depp and Beck also released their album, titled 18.
Johnny Depp makes a comeback:
The Pirates of the Caribbean star reunited with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates in Bucharest, Romania, and started his performance on an emotional note as he paid tribute to his friend.
Honouring his close friend on June 9, Johnny sang David Bowie's song, Heroes. In the video that has been shared on Twitter, the actor said: "I should dedicate this song to one of all of our heroes," after which he took a short pause and said, "Mr. Jeff Beck."
Netizens were quick to praise the actor for his heartfelt tribute to his late friend. ''I could feel the sorrow, the honour, and the true emptiness Johnny’s feeling with his dear, dear friend not on stage with him,'' one user commented.
Another wrote, ''I know Jeff is with you!! He will always be in your heart.''
Fans sing 'Happy Birthday' to the actor as he turns 60
On Thursday night, the jam-packed venue sang ''Happy Birthday" to Depp as he took the stage at midnight. Delighted by the sweet gesture, Depp said, "Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard.''
"Beautiful. Thank you," the actor and musician said.
On Thursday, the band kicked off their European tour at Bucharest's Romexpo arena in Romania, which will run through the end of July.
