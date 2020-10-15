John Legend pays a heartfelt tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

John Legend paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen by his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance. The singer honoured his wife, weeks after they lost their third child Jack, due to pregnancy complications.



John Legend sang 'Never Break' from his 2020 album 'Bigger Love' and said: "This is for Chrrisy" as he sat behind the piano and sang: "I'm not worried about us and I've never been/We know how the story ends/We will never break."



The host of the musical evening, Kelly Clarkson, also sent her well wishes to the couple for their lost, while introduced the Legend during the award night.

"This is for Chrissy." John legend dedicated his emocional billboard music awards performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen 💕😫 #BBMAs @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/mP5TEiUE0Y — Daniel Jose (@danieljosepty2) October 15, 2020

''John Legend is one of my favourite people on this planet, and it's easy for us all to feel that way about him because he and Chrissy both just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows,'' Kelly said. ''My heart — obviously all of our hearts — go out to you both in this very difficult time, and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us.''



On September 30, Teigen shared the tragic news on her Instagram account by sharing a series of black and white photos of the couple with their lost son, grieving in the hospital.

The couple, who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, announced they were expecting baby number 3 in August.