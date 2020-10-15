John Legend pays a heartfelt tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Photograph:( Twitter )
The couple, who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, announced they were expecting baby number 3 in August.
John Legend paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen by his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance. The singer honoured his wife, weeks after they lost their third child Jack, due to pregnancy complications.
John Legend sang 'Never Break' from his 2020 album 'Bigger Love' and said: "This is for Chrrisy" as he sat behind the piano and sang: "I'm not worried about us and I've never been/We know how the story ends/We will never break."
The host of the musical evening, Kelly Clarkson, also sent her well wishes to the couple for their lost, while introduced the Legend during the award night.
“This is for Chrissy.” John legend dedicated his emocional billboard music awards performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen 💕😫 #BBMAs @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/mP5TEiUE0Y— Daniel Jose (@danieljosepty2) October 15, 2020
''John Legend is one of my favourite people on this planet, and it's easy for us all to feel that way about him because he and Chrissy both just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows,'' Kelly said. ''My heart — obviously all of our hearts — go out to you both in this very difficult time, and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us.''
On September 30, Teigen shared the tragic news on her Instagram account by sharing a series of black and white photos of the couple with their lost son, grieving in the hospital.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
