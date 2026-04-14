/John Cena pays tribute to singer Asha Bhosle, actress Priyanka Chopra reacts, 'Queen'

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, and to mourn her death, the entire film industry and several other A-listers from across the country came together. A day after her death, WWE champion turned actor John Cena paid tribute to her.

Cena, who enjoys a large following in India, has been largely involved with the South Asian country and what's happening there. However, now he has again impressed her desi fans with a tribute to the acclaimed singer. Hours after she was laid to rest, the Peacemaker actor shared a picture of the late singer on his Instagram.

Without any caption, the sweet picture shows Bhosle performing at an event.

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The picture was quick to garner the attention of everyone on the social media platform, including actress Priyanka Chopra.

The Indian actress, who has now been working mainly in the West, commented on the

picture, ''Queen.''

Other Indian fans were also happy to see Cena respecting Indian cinema.

One user wrote,'' Thank You for recognising another GOAT.''