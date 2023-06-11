Jin talks about shocking BTS disbanding in 2018: 'Mentally it was too hard on us'

The 12th episode of Suga's web series Suchwita has been released on the YouTube channel BangtanTV, and this time he had very special guests - his two bandmates J-Hope and Jin. However, Hope was there for a small amount of time.

Jin is currently serving his mandatory military service, and the episode was filmed before he started his service in December last year. Both K-pop stars sat down and chatted and discussed their bandmates, Jin's collaboration with Coldplay, and the time they both (Jin and Suga) have spent together. Among all, Jin, the eldest member of the group, also revealed the reason behind their shocking disbanding decision in 2018.

Jin on his shocking disbanding decision: Talking about his disbanding statement during his MAMA speech in 2018, Jin recalled, "Because that was when we were promoting Fake Love and every month we only had a day and a half (off). I got really mad over that half. For about three months, we only had a day off each month. The agency said we had to work like that in order to make it. We knew that it wasn't entirely wrong."

Suga added, "Since everything was going on so well. 2018 was the biggest year for us. We were promoting Fake Love and IDOL."



For the unversed, the year 2018 was the turning point of the BTS members' careers after their songs like ''Fake Love'' and ''Idol'' became super hits. Promoting the song, the seven boys had a very hectic schedule and due to this they all had a very hard time.

"That's why we worked so hard, but mentally and physically, it was too hard on us, and we wanted to just let it all go. We were like, 'I can't do this anymore, let's stop here,'" the K-pop star said.

Jin concluded by saying, ''So I just wanted to be honest about how we had felt. But when our fans heard that, I'm sure it could have sounded negative because it is not an easy thing to talk about. But it was in the past already. It was something that happened a year ago. It was true that we had thought about it and everything turned out okay in the end.'' The shocking 2018 announcement In 2018, at MAMA in Hong Kong, Jin shockingly revealed that the band is going through a hard time and all the members have considered going their separate ways.

''We had a hard time mentally during the beginning of this year. While talking with each other, we even thought about disbanding,'' Jin said.

Jin's hard time: While chatting, Suga recalled the time when Jin came to him and confessed about the hard time he was going through.

"I don’t know if you remember, but one time, you came to me because you were having a hard time. I think we saw each other the whole week.'' BTS Festa trailer On June 6th, a new trailer was released for BTS' 2023 Festa. The event that will celebrate the remarkable 10 years of the group will be held at Yeouido Hangang Park. However, not much has been revealed about the festival, but to mark the big day, they will release new videos, photos, and songs, among other things.

This year marks the first anniversary since the boys went on a temporary hiatus to focus on their solo careers and serve their mandatory service in the Korean military. So far, two members of the group, J-Hope and Jin, are serving in the army.

