Jimmy Fallon’s five year old daughter tell him he’s not funny during monologue

When everyone is been opting to work from home due to COVID-19 pandemic, chat show hosts too have shifted studio at home with most of late night hosts shooting episodes from the confinements of their home, including Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon has tried to keep The Tonight Show going by recording at home and in his recent episode his 5 year old daughter Frances, was an uninvited cohost who went on camera to tell her dad that his jokes aren’t funny.

Jimmy was fillmingg the episode from home, and his family members were helping him out.

In the video, as Jimmy starts talking, Frances is seen sliding inside the room and after a point of time she can be seen interrupting the video.

"I'm gonna tell some jokes. Want to stand there and laugh at Daddy if they're funny?" he can be seen asking his daughter. "If you hear a joke you think is funny, laugh at it."



They lauggh but it isn't for what Fallon says. Instead Frances keeps crawling all over her dad, as his other daughter Winnie repeatedly steps in front of the camera lens.



When Fallon asks whether she liked his jokes, Frances flat out tells him, "No."



Later in the video, Fallon interviewed Lin-Manuel Miranda, who video conferenced from his show.



As of now many American celebrities, from Tom Honks to Andy Cohen have been test positive from the deadly virus.