Jennifer Lopez's new Instagram picture reignites split rumours with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has reignited the debate about her and Alex Rodriguez's breakup.



Lopez who is currently shooting in the Dominican Republic for her upcoming movie 'Shotgun Wedding' posted a series of glamorous pictures on her Instagram account.



What fueled the breakup news was her $1 million engagement ring that was not shining on her fingers. In the picture, she can be seen taking selfies and posing for snaps in which her hands are clearly visible.



“Keep calm and work on the weekend ✨ #ShotgunWedding #ProducerLife #SetLife,” Jennifer captioned the post.

While fans were loving Lopez, who was looking breathtaking in a sleeveless crop top paired with beige sweat pants but they were quick to comment about the missing ring.



Last month, some reports stated that the couple has split up and ended their engagement. However, later they release a joint statement stating that the reports were "inaccurate" and that they are "working through some things'' and later they were spotted cosying up amid split rumours.



Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating and the couple were scheduled to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but after the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, they had to put their wedding plans on hold.