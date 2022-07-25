Jennifer Lopez shares a glimpse of her nude photoshoot as she turns 53 

Trust Jennifer Lopez to raise the temperatures. The singer-actress marked her 53rd birthday on July 24 by sharing a glimpse of her latest nude photoshoot. The actress posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, which showed Lopez naked, and in another shot dressed in black swimwear, applying lotion on her body and then smiling at the camera as the video ends.



The video was to launch a new skincare product from the skincare and beauty range JLo Beauty. The brand's Instagram page also shared nude pictures of the singer while giving a glimpse of the new product.

Needless to say, fans of the singer could not stop raving about the star and her toned body at 53.

Mrs Jennifer Affleck! JLo changes her maiden name after tying the knot



"The most beautiful and sexy woman in the world. Perfection" wrote a fan. "That's how looks 53. HBD Diva," wished another fan. "Yaaas queen!! Happy Birthday my sweetheart" wished a fan.



The image comes a week after Indian star Ranveer Singh broke the internet as he posed nude for Paper Magazine. Guess the price of the rug featured in Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot?



Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is currently in Paris for her honeymoon with her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck. The two surprised the world as they secretly tied the knot earlier this month in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.