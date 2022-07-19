Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning a 'bigger party' after secret wedding at Las Vegas wedding

When two of Hollywood's biggest stars get married secretly, there has to be a proper party afterwards. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have had an impromptu wedding at Las Vegas over the weekend, but reports claim that the couple is planning a grand celebration for their family and friends.



On Sunday, Lopez, 52, revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we`ll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."



A source confirmed to People magazine that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

"They don`t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," added the source.



"She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it`s all perfect, " the source added.



The singer wrote in her newsletter that "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

Ben had first proposed to Jennifer in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film 'Gigli'. However, the pair called off their engagement in 2004.



Nearly 20 years after they first started dating, the couple again sparked romance rumours in May 2021 when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. They made their relationship official in July the same year.

The pair announced their engagement in April 2022 after having rekindled their romance last year.



As Lopez put it in her wedding newsletter, "It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."The `Marry Me` actress added, "Stick around long enough and maybe you`ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you`ll spend forever with."

"Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things -- and worth waiting for," the singer added.