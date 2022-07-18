Celebrity couples who chose Las Vegas, the Sin City, for their wedding

A lavish venue, a star-studded guest list, and everything fancy make up for celebrity weddings and coveted magazine covers. Then there's "who wore what" and all the fun gossip from that wedding. Many celebs plan their weddings distinctly; some go for a low-key ceremony in a courthouse, some opt for a city hall wedding or a church, while some choose jaw-droppingly expensive nuptials. Recently, Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in the 'simplest and most intimate wedding' in Las Vegas on Sunday, which was a low-profile ceremony at the Little White Chapel. We bring you some famous couples who got married in the sin city called Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardshian & Travis Barker

The couple had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022 in a private event that took place at 1.45 am soon after the 64th Grammy Awards. They were married wearing the same clothes that they wore for the awards. The ceremony, which lasted for 30 minutes, did not permit recording videos of the wedding. It is not clear if they obtained a licence before the marriage. However, Travis and Kourtney wed again with a religious wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022, in the presence of friends and family in a glamorous, days-long affair.



