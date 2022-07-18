Celebrity couples who chose Las Vegas, the Sin City, for their wedding 

A lavish venue, a star-studded guest list, and everything fancy make up for celebrity weddings and coveted magazine covers. Then there's "who wore what" and all the fun gossip from that wedding. Many celebs plan their weddings distinctly; some go for a low-key ceremony in a courthouse, some opt for a city hall wedding or a church, while some choose jaw-droppingly expensive nuptials. Recently, Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in the 'simplest and most intimate wedding' in Las Vegas on Sunday, which was a low-profile ceremony at the Little White Chapel. We bring you some famous couples who got married in the sin city called Los Angeles.