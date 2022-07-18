Celebrity couples who chose Las Vegas, the Sin City, for their wedding 

Updated: Jul 18, 2022

A lavish venue, a star-studded guest list, and everything fancy make up for celebrity weddings and coveted magazine covers. Then there's "who wore what" and all the fun gossip from that wedding. Many celebs plan their weddings distinctly; some go for a low-key ceremony in a courthouse, some opt for a city hall wedding or a church, while some choose jaw-droppingly expensive nuptials. Recently, Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in the 'simplest and most intimate wedding' in Las Vegas on Sunday, which was a low-profile ceremony at the Little White Chapel. We bring you some famous couples who got married in the sin city called Los Angeles.
 

Kourtney Kardshian & Travis Barker

The couple had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022 in a private event that took place at 1.45 am soon after the 64th Grammy Awards. They were married wearing the same clothes that they wore for the awards. The ceremony, which lasted for 30 minutes, did not permit recording videos of the wedding. It is not clear if they obtained a licence before the marriage. However, Travis and Kourtney wed again with a religious wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022, in the presence of friends and family in a glamorous, days-long affair. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata

The 58-year-old American actor tied the knot with his girlfriend, Riko Shibata, in Las Vegas on Feb. 16, 2021, which was his fifth marriage. It was also his second Vegas wedding. Cage and Riko, who is from Japan, in January 2022, announced that they are expecting a child, Cage's third. Cage and Shibata went for a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas," according to Cage’s representative. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

David Harbour & Lily Allen 

The ‘Stranger Things’ actor married his girlfriend Lily Allen in Las Vegas on September 7, 2020. Both stars shared beautiful pictures from their low-profile wedding ceremony. Harbour and Allen’s wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and was followed by a meal of In-N-Out burgers. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Joe Jonas & Shopie Turner

Joe and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Shopie surprised everyone when they got hitched at Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. The adorable couple also chose Las Vegas for their intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by the singer’s brothers. This low-key wedding was then followed by a bigger celebration and ceremony at a chateau in France after a month. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Bruce Willis & Demi Moore

After dating for three months, the beautiful couple took the sacred vows at the Golden Nugget in Vegas Their marriage lasted for 13 years, and the couple shared three daughters together. However, their marriage ended in 2000. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

