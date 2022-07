Our twenty years patient!

Soon after the news of Jennifer & Ben getting married spread like a fire, JLo herself shared all the little details of her wedding for their millions of fans who surely went into a frenzy mode. Taking to her site 'On the JLo', the 'Marry me' actress shared a slew of happy pictures from the wedding and wrote a long letter, which she ended with her new name i.e Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Saying that it is all worth waiting for, Jennifer wrote, ''“We did it!” she wrote. ''Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,'' added the new bride. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez shared.

Calling it the "the best possible wedding we could have imagined'' that they planned years ago and finally it all happened. She also shared more details about her wedding and wrote, ''So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.''

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” the letter reads further.

