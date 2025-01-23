One of the most popular faces in Japan, TV host and popstar Masahiro Nakai, has announced his retirement amid sexual assault allegations that have rocked the country's entertainment industry.



Nakai was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a 2023 dinner party held by the staff of Fuji Television.

Several companies have pulled their commercials from Fuji Television since the allegations came to light. Media reports also stated that the company's staff had tried to cover up the scandal.

Nakai had refused charges of violence and had stated on 9 January that he had "resolved" the matter with her through a settlement. But this did little to quell public anger.

On Thursday, Nakai wrote on social media that he was "truly sorry for causing trouble and losses to so many people. I'm really, really sorry for saying good-bye this way."

Nakai's resignation comes days after Fuji Television president Koichi Minato confirmed that the company did not disclose Nakai's scandal despite being aware of it long before it was reported in the media.



Fuji Television is expected to set up an independent committee to investigate the scandal. Nakai's appearances from various programmes on the channel have been removed.

The rise of Masahiro Nakai

Nakai soared to stardom in the 1990s as the lead singer of Japanese boy band SMAP. The group released more than 50 singles—many of which became chart toppers—and launched a weekly variety show on prime-time television.

When SMAP disbanded in 2016, Nakai tried his hand at hosting on TV and gained instant stardom. He went on to become a television host as well as one of the wealthiest celebrities in Japan.

