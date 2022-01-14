Japan Foundation launches Japanese Film Festival online 2022 in India

The Japan Foundation New Delhi announces the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2022 in India virtual amid the pandemic. Celebrating Japanese culture through specially curated films; the fifth edition of the festival in India will screen 20 globally popular Japanese movies of varied genres and styles.

The 2-week festival will kickstart from February 14, 2022.

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Japan and India, this festival will focus on its diverse line-up of acclaimed, highest grossing and award-winning films such as Under the Open Sky from the Japanese showbiz. The films selected will carry English subtitles for the viewer’s convenience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Koji Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation New Delhi said, ‘’The popularity of Japanese content has been distinctly growing in the Indian landscape which has been further fueled by an increase in online content consumption in the current scenario. It was a difficult decision to make but keeping fans’ safety utmost, the virtual platform will help us reach a wider audience base. We are confident the festival will be successful and bigger with the online platform and our dear audience will be able to experience the same magic and energy like ever before.’’

The Japanese Film Festival 2022 Film catalogue includes marquee titles such as: It’s a Summer Film, Mio’s Cookbook, Masked Ward, Under the Open Sky, Awake, Aristocrats, Time of Eve, Ito, Patema Inverted, Sumodo - The Successors of Samurai, The God of Ramen, Rashomon, The Floating Castle, Happy Flight, Oz Land, Until the Break of dawn, Her Love Boils Bathwater, The Chef of South Polar, Bread of Happiness and ReLIFE. The theme that runs through the festival’s curation is "Journey" and 20 films have been carefully selected to represent the several aspects of this theme. The titles are selected specifically to cater to all ages and tastes across categories like animation, feature drama, romance, thriller, classic comedy and documentary.

