Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor returns to the screen after a hiatus of almost three years. Was he missed? We shall soon know. Is he convincing as a ferocious dacoit, a role that his super-talented Dad Rishi Kapoor would never have touched with a bargepole? We shall soon know. Will director Karan Malhotra make a hash of it the way he did with the remake of 'Agneepath'?Why is 'Shamshera' in my list of the most awaited films of the year? Because I am told it is not a routine dacoit drama like 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' or 'Mujhe Jeene Do'. It is raw and real. And there are no galloping horses. Because the Chambal Valley never had any horses.



(Photograph:Twitter)