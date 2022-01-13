'Pushpa' to 'Eternals': Movies/shows to watch this weekend
The weekend is here and we have curated the list of movies and shows that will surely make your weekend entertaining. From the 'Pushpa' Hindi version to 'Eternals', here is the list of movies and shows that you can watch in OTT this weekend.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' Hindi version will release on January 14 on Amazon Prime. However, the rest of the languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, were released a few weeks back.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Abhishek Kapoor directorial 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is now streaming on Netflix. Those, who missed the movie in theatres can watch the movie now.
The quirky film headlined by the ever-dependable Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in an unusual role as a transwoman explores a love story outside the normative gender identities.
Human
Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Human’ has been creating waves all around! The show boasts of an absolutely stellar cast headlined by National award-winning actor Shefali Shah and versatile actor Kirti Kulhari along with Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe amongst others, will be available from 14th January 2022 onwards
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Shweta Tripathi starrer 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' follows the story of a politician’s daughter who will do anything to marry a small-town man, who takes drastic measures to reclaim his life. The movie will release on Netflix on January 14, 2022.
Eternals
The star-studded film directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, ‘Eternals’ is now streaming on Disney+Hostar.
The movie launched a set of new superheroes in the MCU world including, Angelina Jolie, who is playing warrior Thena who can form weapons out of cosmic energy, Salma Hayek is their leader Ajak who has healing abilities, Richard Madden is tactical leader Ikaris who can fly and project cosmic energy out of his eyes, KUmail Nanjiani is Kingo who can shoot out cosmic energy from his hands, and Gemma Chan is Sersi who can manipulate matter. All the Eternals have been living in disguise for thousands of years
The House
Netflix dark comedy 'The House' is releasing on January 14. ''Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer and a fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious house in this animated dark comedy,'' Netflix official synopsis reads.