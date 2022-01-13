'Pushpa' to 'Eternals': Movies/shows to watch this weekend

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Abhishek Kapoor directorial 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is now streaming on Netflix. Those, who missed the movie in theatres can watch the movie now.

The quirky film headlined by the ever-dependable Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in an unusual role as a transwoman explores a love story outside the normative gender identities.

(Photograph:Twitter)