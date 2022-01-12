From 'RRR' to 'Jersey': Bollywood films postponed again due to COVID-19

COVID-19 is back to playing a spoilsport as theatres get shuttered across the country keeping in mind the spike in positive cases. In order to curb the spread of the new variant Omicron, entertainment industry of the industry that was slowly witnessing an opening up has gone back to its shell. This has hit many upcoming films that were either due for release in the last week of December 2021 or January 2022. 

Here is a list of films that have a lot of moolah riding over them and have been postponed indefinitely for now:

View in App

Jersey

The release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer sports drama 'Jersey' has been postponed for the fourth time amid rise in coronavirus cases in India.

The announcement came just three days before its countrywide release in theatres on December 31. In a statement, the producers of Jersey said, "In view of the current circumstances and new COVID-19 guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film 'Jersey'. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!" 

'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

(Photograph:Twitter)

RRR

Another film to hit a roadblock is SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ that was scheduled for release on January 7 as a New Year’s gift to fans. The film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles was promoted heavily before the COVID-19 spike played havoc to the plans of the makers. 

were busy promoting the film, that was supposed to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. 

In a statement, makers said, "Keeping the best interests of all the parties involved in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie (sic). In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL (sic)."

The movie is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is another that will not see the light of the day in theatres on January 14, its scheduled release date. The film’s makers issued a statement, "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!!"

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. 

The trailer of the film shows the film set in Europe in the late 1970s where Prabhas is playing the role of a future teller/Palmist and have some extraordinary abilities and is only interested in a flirtationship, but her life dynamics changes as Prerna, played by Pooja enters in her life and later falls in love with her. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar’s big film ‘Prithviraj’ will no longer release on its scheduled date of January 21. The film has been postponed keeping in mind the Omicron situation.

According to a source close to the film, "When you have a sureshot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can't gamble with such a huge product. 'Prithviraj' will massively aid in bringing people back to the theaters and it can't be released at a time when it won't fulfill this purpose. Business wise too it doesn't make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box-office. It's a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge Omicron and the Covid-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film."

'Prithviraj', directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will also mark the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Attack

This is the latest film that is rumoured to being pushed until the covid situation in India improves. John Abraham action starrer ‘Attack’ was scheduled for release on January 28 but looks like it too will be pushed for another date. 

A source reveals, “While the official announcement is yet to be made, the producers, including John Abraham, have had an internal talk and have decided that postponing the film is going to to be the best decision in the current situation. There is no way that they can think of releasing the film on their scheduled date considering the current surge in Covid 19 case.”

If rumours are to be believed, makers could also consider releasing the film Attack on OTT or have a pay-per-view model for it. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App