From 'RRR' to 'Jersey': Bollywood films postponed again due to COVID-19

RRR

Another film to hit a roadblock is SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ that was scheduled for release on January 7 as a New Year’s gift to fans. The film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles was promoted heavily before the COVID-19 spike played havoc to the plans of the makers.

In a statement, makers said, "Keeping the best interests of all the parties involved in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie (sic). In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL (sic)."

The movie is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).



