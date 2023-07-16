James Cameron denies working on film based on Titan submersible tragedy

Ace director James Cameron, who has helmed blockbuster films like Titanic and Avatar, took to social media on Saturday to refute the recent rumours that suggest he is planning to make a film about the tragic implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible.

Denouncing the rumours as "offensive", the director clarified that he has no intention of creating a film centred around the submersible's fatal implosion, which claimed the lives of all five individuals on board during their expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

In his Twitter statement, Cameron firmly stated, "I don’t respond to offensive rumours in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

The director, who has personally undertaken 33 submersible dives to the Titanic wreckage, did give a few interviews discussing the tragic fate of the Titan submersible. However, it seems that these interviews are the extent of Cameron's involvement in the matter.

During an interview with ABC News, Cameron drew attention to the similarities between the Titanic disaster and the implosion of the Titan submersible. He highlighted the repeated warnings ignored by both the Titanic's captain, who steamed into an ice field at full speed, and the Titan's ill-fated journey.

The ill-fated expedition of OceanGate's Titan submersible commenced on June 18, 2023, with the objective of exploring the wreckage of the Titanic. Unfortunately, approximately an hour and 45 minutes into the journey, the submersible vanished. After four days, a debris field was discovered, leading authorities to conclude that a catastrophic implosion had occurred, resulting in the loss of all five passengers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE