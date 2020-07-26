'It’s not Seri': Kriti Sanon after watching Sushant Singh Rajput 'Dil Bechara'

Kriti Sanon shared these images of Sushant Singh Rajput and her on Instagram Photograph:( Instagram )
Sushant died by suicide on 14 June, in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was 34.
Watching Sushant Singh Rajput one last time in movie 'Dil Bechara' has been tough for all of us and for his colleagues from Bollywood. Now the actor's co-star and friend Kriti Sanon has shared a heartfelt note dedicated to the actor's last movie. Read our review here
Taking to her Instagram, the 'Raabta' actress shared the last clip of the film and wrote, ''Its not Seri!And it will never sink in..This broke my heart..againIn Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!@castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! ''.
Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again..💔💔 In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! . @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! 💛💛
Earlier, Kriti has penned down a heartfelt tribute to the late actor by sharing a few throwback photos of the two.
Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤️
'Dil Bechara' premiered on the OTT platform on Friday( July 24) and created history as it became the biggest opener on the digital platform. The film is based on the relationship between two terminally ill patients. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film co-stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role.
