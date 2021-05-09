It’s a wrap! Lady Gaga completes filming of ‘House Of Gucci’ movie

It's a wrap!



Lady Gaga has finished filming her highly anticipated 'House of Gucci' movie, in Rome, Italy. The Oscar-winning singer will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani -- the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio.



On Saturday, Gaga, 35, celebrated the last day of filming with a photo of director Ridley Scott.

“That’s a wrap, Rid. #HouseOfGucci,” Gaga captioned the photo of her arms reaching out to Ridley on the set of the upcoming film. In the background of the photograph, various crew members can be seen enjoying the moment.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie is based on the true story of Patrizia who hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband, the film deals with the controversies around the heir of the eponymous luxury fashion house.

Earlier, Gaga shared a photo of herself and Driver in their look. In the picture, they both strike a handsome pose while she wears bling and a not-to-miss winter headwear while Adam is seen in a chunky sweater and glasses.



The script is by Roberto Bentivegna. The cast also includes Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney, and many others.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 24, 2021