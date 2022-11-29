Israeli filmmaker calls 'The Kashmir Files' 'vulgar' & 'propaganda': Everything to know about the controversy

Israeli filmmaker and jury chief of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Nadav Lapid recently landed in controversy after he took exception with the inclusion of Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film 'The Kashmir Files' in the competitive section of the festival. In the concluding ceremony, he said a few things about the film and used a few choice words that proved to be unsavoury for many. The film, which dramatised the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the early days of the insurgency, had divided audiences and critics alike when it released in March this year. While some called it a much-needed account of a topic often not part of the discourse surrounding the Kashmir issue, some others called it blatant propaganda against Kashmiri Muslims supported, if not backed, by the ruling party.

Lapid's remarks led to a huge outcry among fans of the movie, and Agnihotri, on social media sites. Here is everything you need to know about the controversy:

What did Nadav Lapid say?

Lapid said in his speech, “Usually, I don’t read from paper. This time, I want to be precise. I want to thank the director and head of the programming of the festival for its cinematic richness, the diversity, and complexity…There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities…and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, ‘The Kashmir Files’. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

The Jury Chairman of the International Competition Section, Nadav Lapid, has criticized the inclusion of Kashmir Files in the International Film Festival.



Who is Nadav Lapid?

Born on April 8, 1975 in Tel Aviv, Nadav Lapid is an internationally renowned filmmaker. He has been an active screenwriter and filmmaker since 2005. He began his career with a short film 'Road' in 2005. His feature film debut came next year with 'Emile's Girlfriend'. But it was 2011's 'Policeman' that brought him into the limelight. The film got him multiple awards at the 2011 Jerusalem Film Festival as well as Locarno Festival Special Jury Prize.

2019's 'Synonyms' is the film that finally catapulted him to the international stage. It gave him the prestigious Golden Bear award in 2019. Golden Bear is awarded the best film at the Berlin International Film Festival or Berlinale.

His next, 2021's 'Ahed's Knee' was also acclaimed. Lapid also holds one of the highest honour the French government can bestow: Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres.

What is 'The Kashmir Files'?

As described above, 'The Kashmir Files' tells a fictional story in the backdrop of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in the early 1990s, which is just another painful wound in the psyche of the Kashmir Valley. The film also takes potshots at left-leaning intellectuals and scholars in prestigious educational institutions, who are allegedly involved with the militants. The film had a polarised reception but went on to become a huge hit.

Why did Lapid speak against 'The Kashmir Files'?

While that may be his personal opinion, Lapid has a history of being contrary and fiercely independent through his work. His 'Synonyms' was about a man wanting to escape his Israeli identity. Lapid's Israeli identity, in fact, is a recurring theme in his films. His latest film, 'Ahed's Knee', for instance, was said to be semi-autobiographical, and had a protagonist who left Israel for France and was struggling to reinvent himself as a French citizen. This mirrored Lapid's life, as he too left Israel for Paris at a young age.

What are the major responses to Lapid's comments?

Let's not include whatever the general Twitter is saying about the issue. It's not coherent, it never is. The strongest condemnation of Lapid came from his compatriot, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon. In a series of tweets, Gilon said he is writing in English as he wants his "Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand". Accusing Lapid of abusing Indian hospitality, he said he is not a film expert but "it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a price."

"As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here," added Gilon.

He went on to say that Lapid will go back to Israel thinking he has made a statement, but he and other representatives of Israel would stay here. "You should see our DM boxes following your “bravery” and what implications it may have on the team under my responsibility," he said.

Has anybody involved with the film responded?

Absolutely. Anupam Kher did not reference Lapid, but it was clear who he was talking about when he shared a video on Twitter. He had a few blunt words to say. He said some people cannot digest the success of 'The Kashmir Files'. They are trying to deny the truth. Their soul, which has died, is thrashing about. This film is a movement, not just a film.

Producer, former actress, and Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi has also responded. In a lengthy statement, she shared on Instagram, she said, "For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India's story truthfully and objectively. Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier. "

She added that she would like to "assure" the audience and supporters that it remains a people's film.