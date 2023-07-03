Is Vijay planning to join politics after the release of Thalapathy 68?

Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay's entry into politics has been widely discussed for a long time. Fans have been speculating on when the actor would be making his entry into politics and the actor's various philanthropic work has only added to the rumour mills. Now according to recent media reports, the actor might just be joining politics sooner than anticipated. His entry though might come at a cost.



Thalapathy Vijay will take a break from films



If rumors are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay will be taking a break from acting after the release of Thalapathy 68. The actor will take a break to concentrate on his political entry and will also participate in the assembly election in 2026.

Thalapathy Vijay's recent actions, such as facilitating school toppers from different constituencies in Tamil Nadu, have been interpreted by some as indications of his political aspirations. The approach of selecting toppers from each constituency rather than each district has been seen as a strategy to expand his political influence across the state. Many have compared the actor to those of veterans like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.



There is no official word on this and Vijay is yet to make any official announcement. The news remains subject to speculation and interpretation.



Indeed, if Thalapathy 68 turns out to be the final film of the actor, it is expected to generate an immense amount of fanfare. Given Thalapathy Vijay's massive popularity and fan following, the anticipation and excitement surrounding his last film would likely be unprecedented in Tamil cinema.

The filming of Thalapathy 68 has not begun so far. It is expected to go floor later this year. At the moment he is gearing up for his next release Leo. Reports state that S J Suryah will be featuring in Thalapathy 68 alongside Vijay. The music for the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

