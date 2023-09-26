Is that Kim Kardashian? Reality star looks unrecognizable in new buzz cut, thin eyebrows

A new day and a new look from Kim Kardashian. The reality show star showed off a new look on her Instagram page and she looks almost unrecognisable. In her new post, Kim sports a new Buzz Cut and Ultra Thin eyebrows. The new look is for the cover of CR Fashion Book's latest Muses Issue. Kim is known to experiment with her hair. In the past, the celebrity has gone from platinum blonde to chic brunette. But her latest has surprised many of her fans. Keeping up with the cut-back look she posed in a dirt-covered scoop neck top and black-rimmed glasses. The other photos from the photoshoot feature Kim pantsless in an oversized black sweater, a button-up cardigan, and a sheer-lingerie set. All the photos are black-and-white with Kim in the same haircut. The magazine features the reality star opening up about her life as a mother of four.



“Each one of my babies is so different and I love that and try to nurture that. Lately, I have been traveling with each of my children separately to take them on some one-on-one time exploring different cultures and worlds,” began Kim.



“And at the same time doing things that they are passionate about. For example, Saint loves soccer, so I’ve enjoyed traveling the world to see games and really bonding with him through the sport. I want all of my kids to be 100% who they are,” shared the 42-year-old entrepreneur.



"I hope my children will cherish the family community that we’ve tried to instill. For my whole family, we all live close together and the cousins feel like siblings. It’s so special they all have each other," she shared expressing the enriching bond she shares with her sisters.

Fans have been raving Kim's new look for the magazine cover.

A user on X said “kim kardashian for cr fashion book issue 23 muses is just so good!” “Kim Kardashian looks different here 🥹,” wrote another user.

“I'm afraid she ATE that so hard. Kim Kardashian by the genius Nadia Lee Cohen for CR Fashion Book, Fall 2023,” praised another X user.

Kim shares her four kids with ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.