Iranian family film 'Hit The Road' wins top prize at London Film Festival

Iranian film ‘Hit The Road’ about a family’s road trip through the twisting desert highways and valleys of Iran has won the top award at London Film festival.

Panah Panahi’s film centers on a family of four making a run for the border as the father struggles with a broken leg, the youngest kid explores car karaoke and older remains sullen during the trip. There is no mention of where they are headed.

“The best film award recognises inspiring and distinctive film-making that captures the essence of cinema. The essence of life,” said Małgorzata Szumowska, the competition president, whose own film screened at last year’s festival. “At all times in cinema history, but perhaps during a pandemic especially, we are looking for ways to connect to life. Our choice is for a film that made us laugh and cry and feel alive.” Netflix estimates 'Squid Game' will be worth almost $900 million

The Sutherland award for first feature film went to Belgian director Laura Wandel’s Playground, the story of seven-year-old Nora’s (Maya Vanderbeque) efforts to help her big brother Abel (Günter Duret) overcome his bullying. Their school, with its own customs, is presented as a microcosm of the wider world’s injustices.Selena Gomez doesn't follow pop culture trends and that's 'saved' her life

The 2021 BFI London Film Festival included a programme of 159 feature films – including 21 premieres – from around the world. They included Jeymes Samuel’s ‘The Harder They Fall’, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, ‘The Lost Daughter’, and Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’. Wonder Woman 3 in works! Patty Jenkins confirms third Gal Gadot-led film

This year the festival also partnered with the Royal Festival Hall, which became a cultural hub for screenings and talks, and celebrated the addition of TV to its programme, which culminated in the Succession premiere on Friday night.