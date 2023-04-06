IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan performs Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step at KKR vs RCB match - watch
Story highlights
Dressed casually in a black hoodie and pants, SRK was spotted standing at the stadium podium and waving at the crowd.
Dressed casually in a black hoodie and pants, SRK was spotted standing at the stadium podium and waving at the crowd.
The IPL season is back, and so are the celebrities in the cricket stadium. Today, the big match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore is underway. And to support and cheer for his team, Shah Rukh Khan, along with her daughter Suhana and her best friend Shanaya, came to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Dressed casually in a black hoodie and pants, SRK was spotted standing at the stadium and waving at the crowd. He also performed the hook step from Jhoome Jo's superhit movie Pathaan. Veteran singer Usha Uthup was standing by Khan as they both enjoyed the match. Suhana was also spotted enjoying the IPL match with her BFF Shanaya.
Suhana and Shanaya, who are all set to make their Bollywood debut very soon, were looking stunning.
Several photos of Khan from today's match have gone viral.
King Khan in the stands for the exciting match tonight ! 💜 #KKRvsRCB @KKRiders #ShahRukhKhan #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/XMxwnVVzsA— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 6, 2023
King Khan waves to the FANs at the eden gardens 💜 #KKRvsRCB #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/GTRj3xY6hB— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 6, 2023
Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at the Kalina airport as they left for Kolkata for today's match.
The King with The Princess 💜✨#KKRvsRCB #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/AIfeICURGj— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 6, 2023
Eden Gardens posing with the happiness of "JHOOME JO PATHAAN "💜💥 #KKRvsRCB #ShahRukhKhan #KKR #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/XrNoRVUYFO— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 6, 2023
Not only here, but Khan also set the internet ablaze as he danced along with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" on the second day of the NMACC event in Mumbai. Looking dapper as usual, the three Bollywood actors grooved to the popular song in front of a huge audience. While SRK picked a black sherwani for the performance, Varun opted for a sequin white T-shirt and black pants. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a charcoal vest along with black pants.
On the work front, Khan has recently basked in the success of Pathaan. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has become SRK's highest-grossing film of all time. Other projects on which he's currently working are Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.