IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan performs Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step at KKR vs RCB match - watch

The IPL season is back, and so are the celebrities in the cricket stadium. Today, the big match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore is underway. And to support and cheer for his team, Shah Rukh Khan, along with her daughter Suhana and her best friend Shanaya, came to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



Dressed casually in a black hoodie and pants, SRK was spotted standing at the stadium and waving at the crowd. He also performed the hook step from Jhoome Jo's superhit movie Pathaan. Veteran singer Usha Uthup was standing by Khan as they both enjoyed the match. Suhana was also spotted enjoying the IPL match with her BFF Shanaya.

Suhana and Shanaya, who are all set to make their Bollywood debut very soon, were looking stunning.



Several photos of Khan from today's match have gone viral.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at the Kalina airport as they left for Kolkata for today's match.