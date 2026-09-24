/International Emmy Awards 2026: Real Kashmir Football Club earns nomination in Best Drama category

The nominees for the International Emmy Awards 2026 were announced on Wednesday, September 23, and India has received two nominations. While Vir Das has created history by becoming the only Indian to earn three nominations at the International Emmy, the web series Real Kashmir Football Club too has made it to the nominees list this year.

Das’ stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has received a nomination in the Comedy category.

Real Kashmir Football Club earns International Emmy nod

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Web series Real Kashmir Football Club, which stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead, has been nominated in the Best Drama category along with three other shows - A Thousand Blows, Careme and Menem.

Talking about the nomination, Manav said, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favourite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more. I am so happy for Team RKFC and their hard work. I am super happy."



Real Kashmir Football Club premiered in December 2025 on SonyLIV. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, the show is based on the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

The show opened to critical acclaim last year.

Vir Das' third Emmy nomination

Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das has earned his third International Emmy nomination. This time, he has been nominated for his special Fool Volume alongside Division Palermo: Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.