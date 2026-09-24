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International Emmy Awards 2026: Real Kashmir Football Club earns nomination in Best Drama category

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 12:13 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 12:13 IST
International Emmy Awards 2026: Real Kashmir Football Club earns nomination in Best Drama category

Still from Real Kashmir Football Club

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Not just Vir Das, but the Indian web series Real Kashmir Football Club too has earned nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2026. The web series features Manav Kaul and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead. 

The nominees for the International Emmy Awards 2026 were announced on Wednesday, September 23, and India has received two nominations. While Vir Das has created history by becoming the only Indian to earn three nominations at the International Emmy, the web series Real Kashmir Football Club too has made it to the nominees list this year.

Das’ stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has received a nomination in the Comedy category.

Real Kashmir Football Club earns International Emmy nod

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Web series Real Kashmir Football Club, which stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead, has been nominated in the Best Drama category along with three other shows - A Thousand Blows, Careme and Menem.

Talking about the nomination, Manav said, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favourite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more. I am so happy for Team RKFC and their hard work. I am super happy."


Real Kashmir Football Club premiered in December 2025 on SonyLIV. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, the show is based on the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

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The show opened to critical acclaim last year.

Vir Das' third Emmy nomination

Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das has earned his third International Emmy nomination. This time, he has been nominated for his special Fool Volume alongside Division Palermo: Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

Vir is now the only Indian who has been nominated thrice at the International Emmys. Vir's first nomination was in 2021 for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India, and his second nomination was in 2023 for his special Vir Das: Landing. He won an Emmy in 2023.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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