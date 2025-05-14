Published: May 14, 2025, 12:41 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 12:41 IST

International Day of Families is celebrated worldwide on May 15. Here’s a list of films you can watch with your family. These are five entertaining and relatable Hindi films to enjoy with your loved ones.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Puja Films.

The film centres around Ankur Chadda, a real estate businessman, his wife Prabhleen, and his ex-college mate Antara. As the story unfolds, it explores the complexities of love and relationships, all while maintaining a light-hearted and humorous tone. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh lead the cast. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Total Dhamaal

A light-hearted comedy suitable for all ages, Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal series. The plot follows a quirky mix of characters, thieves Guddu and Johnny, estranged couple Avinash and Bindu, corrupt firefighters Lallan and Jhingur, and the eccentric brothers Adi and Manav, as they race to locate Rs 50 crore hidden in Omkar Zoo. Their chaotic journey to Janakpur is filled with wild detours and near escapes, forming the backbone of this comic adventure.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Boman Irani. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and is produced by Anand Pandit, Ajay Devgn, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, and Markand Adhikari. It is available to stream on ZEE5.

Piku

Piku explores the challenges and quiet joys of caring for ageing parents through the life of a daughter who puts her professional and personal life on hold to care for her demanding father. Amitabh Bachchan plays Bhaskor Banerjee, who has acute digestive issues, while Deepika Padukone portrays his daughter, Piku. Their frequent arguments form the heart of the story, which takes an unexpected turn during a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by MSM Motion Pictures, Saraswati Entertainment, and Rising Sun Films, the film also stars the late Irrfan Khan. Piku is available to stream on Sony LIV.

Badhaai Ho

The film Badhaai Ho tells the story of a middle-aged couple, Priyamvada and Jitendar, whose lives are turned upside down when Priyamvada unexpectedly becomes pregnant, much to the embarrassment of their family members. The situation also disrupts the life of their son, Nakul Kaushik, creating tension both within the family and in his relationship.

Written by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial, and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film explores the importance of family unity in challenging times. With strong performances from Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Surekha Sikri, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Hemant Bhandari, Aleya Sen, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sushil Choudhary. Watch it on Jio Hotstar.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do follows the Mehra family—Kamal, Neelam, and their children Ayesha and Kabir—on a Mediterranean cruise to mark Kamal and Neelam’s 30th wedding anniversary. Beneath the celebratory facade, the family struggles with business setbacks, strained relationships, and unspoken conflicts. The film also delves into themes of love, honesty, change, and the delicate balance between personal freedom and family expectations.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar. Dil Dhadakne Do is available to stream on Netflix.