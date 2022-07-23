Inside Priyanka Chopra's most memorable beach side birthday celebration - see pics

Priyanka Chopra had a gala time on her 40th birthday with her close friends and family and especially her daughter MM! This year, Chopra decided to ring in her fortieth birthday on the beach of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 'Quantico' actress turned 40 on July 18 and by making her day extra special, her husband penned a heart note for his wife and gave fans a sneak peek at their birthday vacation.



Calling her lady love, the "Jewel of July", he penned a heartwarming post for his wife. Now, days after, on Friday, Chopra shared a bunch of videos and photos from her small vacation.



Out of many, one photo that took the attention of netizens was of Chopra's little angle Malti Marie's six-month birthday celebration. In the particular picture, the actor is holding her baby and dad Nick is standing beside her holding the cake reading, ''Happy 6 months birthday MM!''



In the picture, MM, whose face is hidden with a white heart emoticon, is wearing a cute peach colour skirt with a white colour t-shirt reading '6 months' and a matching hair band.



"Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨" the actor wrote. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

Further, she thanked her beloved husband for all the arrangements he has done. ''The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl🫶🏽💕''



''I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. 🫶🏽The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you to everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed 🥹❤️.''



Photo shows Priyanka celebrating her 40th milestone in different locations - from church to beachside, pool day & a disco night.



For her birthday, Priyanka's cousin and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also flew down to the picturesque location. Her mommy Madhu Chopra was also part of the weekend-long celebration. In one sweet photo, the singer can be seen dancing with his mother-in-law.



In the picture, Chopra can be seen striking poses with her whole squad including Parineeti and her husband Nick among others.



In one picture, Priyanka is posing in front of the mesmerising backdrop of the deep blue ocean, wearing a white cosy knitted co-ord outfit.