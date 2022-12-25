Inside Kapoor family's annual Christmas bash - from Alia Bhatt to Suhana Khan
Story highlights
Shweta Bachchan arrived with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, son Agastya, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana.
The entire Bollywood industry has gotten into the spirit of holly and jolly Christmas. Following their years-old tradition, the entire Kapoor family stepped out for the annual brunch get-together at the late Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal's house in Mumbai.
The family get-together was started by the late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife, Jennifer Kendel.
New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the first to arrive at the brunch party. Dressed in a red asymmetrical short dress, Alia was looking adorable. Ranbir, as usual, was looking dapper in a beige colour jacket, a black shirt, and blue denim.
The couple, who tied the knot in April, posed for paparazzi as they stepped outside their car.
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor looked stylish in a white oversized shirt, which she paired with black jeans. Kareena Kapoor's father, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita arrived wearing red outfits.
Shweta Bachchan arrived with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, son Agastya. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana also accompanied them for the annual brunch.
Navya looked elegant in the white dress, meanwhile, Suhana was looking stunning in a black body-hugging dress.
Suhana and Agastya will soon make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film 'The Archies'.
This year has been more special for Alia and Ranbir, as this is their first Christmas after their marriage and also the first with their daughter Raha. A night before, the couple hosted a small get-together attended by Neetu Kapoor, Alia's mother Soni Razda and sister Shaheen.