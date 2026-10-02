/Indian Matrix! Vijay Varma's new latex cutout suit has the internet laughing, check reactions

Vijay Varma, known for his prolific acting, time and again surprises fans with his performances. But now, the actor has surprised his fans and netizens with his recent sartorial pick. While he is known for experimenting with fashion, his latest look has gone viral, and not for the right reasons.

For an event in Mumbai, Varma stepped out wearing a fitted latex outfit with black pants, one of the most out-of-the-box looks worn by the actor. What turned heads was his top, which featured a bold cutout.

The fitted ensemble paired black pants with a sheer cutout top that bared his skin through multiple panels. Adorned with silver buttons, the look also had fringes extending from the sleeves with dangling fringes. What made his look interesting was the retro glasses that he wore. While he didn't accessorise his look, he kept his hair neatly done with a sleek, side-parted finish.

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Social media was flooded with memes and sharp reactions soon after his pictures surfaced online.

Several users compared him to Urfi Javed, who is known for her unique fashion choices. Another called him Indian Matrix.

Commenting on his look, one user wrote,''Ranveer singh from Meesho.''

Another user said,''Breakup ke side effects.''

This time the may be facing trolling. But he has been hailed for his fashion looks before.