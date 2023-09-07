Indian cinema's hidden affair with Agatha Christie: From Gumnaam to Charlie Chopra

No other author has had as enduring an impact on the mystery genre as Agatha Christie, who is frequently celebrated as the ‘Queen of Mystery’. Her extensive body of work, with estimated sales ranging from 2 to 4 billion copies, firmly establishes her among the most widely read authors, a distinction she shares with William Shakespeare. Her stories have also been a wellspring of inspiration for the world of entertainment for decades. From the silver screen to the theater stage, Agatha Christie's whodunits and crime fiction novels have been brought to life in countless adaptations.

The upcoming supernatural mystery film A Haunting in Venice, co-produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh, is another addition to the legacy of Christie. It derives its inspiration from Agatha Christie's 1969 novel, “Hallowe'en Party”. The film, penned by screenwriter Michael Green, serves as a follow-up to the 2022 film Death on the Nile and marks Branagh's third portrayal of the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Before the movie comes out, though, let's explore Christie's adaptations in India. While her British and American adaptations are widely recognised, her Indian adaptations (mostly uncredited) have garnered comparatively less attention.

Chupi Chupi Aashey (1960)

One notable early example is the 1960 Bengali murder mystery film, Chupi Chupi Aashey, which took its cues from Christie's stage play The Mousetrap. In this adaptation, the murder of a woman in a hotel sets the stage for a gripping mystery as guests with false identities become stranded due to sudden floods.

Gumnaam (1965)

Following suit, Gumnaam in 1965 became the first Hindi film to draw from Christie's And Then There Were None, albeit without acknowledging its source. Starring acclaimed actors like Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Pran, Helen, and Mehmood, the adaptation featured seven guests instead of the original ten and introduced song and dance routines to cater to Indian audiences.

Nadu Iravil (1970)

Nadu Iravil continued this trend with an adaptation of And Then There Were None, opting for a big house setting. However, for those familiar with Christie's original story, the film failed to make a remarkable impact.

Dhund (1973)

Dhund, directed by BR Chopra, emerged as a standout Indian adaptation, drawing inspiration from Christie's 1958 play The Unexpected Guest. With a star-studded cast that included Sanjay Khan, Zeenat Aman, Danny Denzongpa, and others, the film revolved around a man's discovery of a dead husband and a woman claiming to have killed him in self-defence, leading to a tense and thrilling narrative.

Shubho Mahurat (2003)

The renowned Bengali filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh brought Christie to Indian screens with Shubho Mahurat, based on The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side. This adaptation, featuring Sharmila Tagore, Nandita Das, and Rakhi, expertly captured the essence of the original work in a lovingly shot and acted film.

Aduthathu (2011) and Aatagaram (2015)

In the Tamil and Kannada film industries, Aduthathu and Aatagaram respectively, both adapted And Then There Were None. These films underscored the enduring appeal of Christie's narratives, with Aatagaram even sparking debates over alleged plot similarities.

Grandmaster (2012)

Mohanlal starred in the 012 Malayalam film, a loose adaptation of Christie's The A.B.C. Murders. The film retained the alphabetical order killings but shifted focus towards Mohanlal's star power, occasionally sidelining the mystery-solving aspect.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley (2023)

The latest Christie adaptation the Indian audiences have been treated to is Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, which is not, in fact, a movie. It is a Hindi-language mystery thriller TV series available on SonyLIV. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the series adapted Christie's The Sittaford Mystery for the Indian context. Boasting a stellar ensemble cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, and others, the show's pilot episode premiered in June, with subsequent episodes slated for release starting on September 27.

