In pics: Bollywood stars wish their fans 'Merry Christmas' with cards, tree and warm messages

As the world gets together to celebrate Christmas today on December 25, the Tinseltown could not be far behind with their own spin to the festivities.

Bringing out their best dresses, throwing the most extravagant parties to wishing their fans a “Merry Christmas”, the celebs do everything large. One of the first celebs to wish their fans was ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini who took to Twitter and wrote, "Wish you all a Blessed Christmas and a wonderful, Happy New Year!”

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to wish his fans and shared a family picture, along with wife Manyata Dutt and his 9-year-old twins - daughter Iqra Dutt and son Shahraan Dutt. The caption read, "Nothing better than spending time with your family during the holiday season! Here’s wishing everyone a Merry Christmas."

Anupam Kher also shared a beautiful message via a Christmas card on Twitter and captioned it, “Merry Christmas to all!! Love, peace and happiness always!!"

Alia Bhatt who was spotted at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas party with beau Ranbir Kapoor shared a picture of her huge Christmas tree embellished with bells and fairy lights on Instagram. She wished her fans. Her former partner Siddharth Malhotra wished fans in a unique manner as he shared his picture along with his pet dog and created a GIF of his pet as a Reindeer `Rudolph.` He wrote, “Christmas mode on with my very own RudolphMerry Christmas everyone!"

Urmila Matondkar shared the picture of a festive Christmas card and a picture of her pet dog along with the signature red and white Santa hat. She captioned it, "Merry Christmas folks."

Akshay Kumar, too wished fans by sharing the Christmas special poster of his film, `Good Newwz`. He wrote, “#MerryChristmas from us to you! Stay tuned, we`re bringing a special gift too!"

Emraan Hashmi, Swara Bhaskar, Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza, Raveena Tondon, Diljit Dosanjh, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Haydri, Raj Babbar, Mallika Sehrawat, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sanya Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Saara Ali Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh and many others too wished their fans and followers.