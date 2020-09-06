In pics: Akshay Kumar's retro look from 'Bell Bottom' takes the internet by storm

Akshay Kumar is back on set, the actor was spotted in the streets of Scotland, while he was shooting for his upcoming espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom'.

The first retro look of the 52-year-old actor has grabbed everyone's attention. In the viral pictures, Akshay looked dapper in the 80s style. He is seen decked up different outfits with a thick moustache and sunglasses in both the pictures.

In one picture, he can be seen wearing a blue blazer and a pullover. In the second outfit he is seen wearing a black and grey sweater, paired with a grey denim jacket

The movie is the first Bollywood movie to resume shoot, since productions were stopped because of the lockdown. Akshay along with his family, and cast members of 'Bell Bottom' left Mumbai for the United Kingdom for the shoot last month.

Last month, Akshay shared the clip and wrote, "Lights, camera, mask on and action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It's a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."

The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.