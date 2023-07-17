In Ileana D'Cruz's date night photos, her boyfriend steals the limelight

Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is going to be a mother soon, has finally revealed the father of her child. While she has kept her boyfriend’s identity a secret, Ileana D'Cruz has shared the photo of her baby's father. The caption suggests that the photos were taken during their date night. Ileana can be seen in a wine-coloured dress, whereas her boyfriend is donning a black shirt. The Barfi actor revealed her pregnancy in April and since then speculations about her boyfriend were doing rounds on the internet. Did Ileana get engaged? The Barfi actor shared a picture, showing off her ring some time ago. After that photo, speculations were rife that the couple had got engaged. However, no statement has come out from her side so far. However, while making a revelation about her pregnancy and relationship with this mystery man, Ileana jotted down a long post.

“Being pregnant is such a beautiful blessing. I didn't think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow, I get to meet you soon. On the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need at that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore,” read the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) × Also read: Paul Rudd makes a fan's dream come true! Actor features in indie musician's song as mailman Ileana on her weight Recently, Ileana also opened up about her pregnancy weight gain. She said that it’s lovely how her body has changed in the last few months. The actor also called it a miraculous amazing humbling journey. Ileana also added that there are days when she doesn't feel well, but she has a great support system so the weight gain doesn't matter.