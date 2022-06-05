IIFA awards 2022: Salman Khan kicks off the glitzy night, Kriti, Sara slay with their looks

What a starry night! After two years of gap, the much-awaited 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards finally returned with all glitz and glamour. The night kickstarted on a glamorous note as our Bollywood celebs arrived in their fashion best.



The host of the night Salman Khan started the night in Dabangg style as he entered riding a bike with an IIFA trophy. Khan was looking dashing in a black suit. After two years of a halt due to covid-19, the night will celebrate and honour the best of Hindi cinema.

Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan: All breathtaking looks from IIFA 2022 green carpet

Following the trend, our favourite Indian stars showed up in their best sartorial choices at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took the stage yet again to enthral the audience at Yas Island's indoor venue Etihad Arena. Actor Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul were the co-host of the night with the Salman at the grand show.

The official social media handle of IIFA 2022 has been continuously sharing some key moments from the night

