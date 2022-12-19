'If you want to stop me...' LadBaby reveals when he will stop releasing Christmas songs

Mark Ian Hoyle, a British YouTuber and social media personality from Nottingham, England who is popularly known by the internet pseudo name LadBaby has dropped a surprise for his fans as he announces teaming up with MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis to remake the Band Aid classic Christmas song, Do they know it's Christmas. The pre-order was available and the official song and music video were released on 16 December. The brand new charity Christmas song ‘FOOD AID’ features Martin Lewis & special guests.

Here is the original song by Band Aid:

In this year’s Christmas song Food Aid the husband and wife duo are aiming to score an unprecedented fifth consecutive number-one single. LadBaby's video content focuses on his experiences as a father and is filmed with his wife, Roxanne Zee Hoyle. The couple with the help of this song is raising money for those affected by the cost of living crisis. Whatever are the proceeds will be shared equally between The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid foundation.

In a statement, LadBaby said the couple never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust they were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever. LadBaby approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time, Do They Know it’s Christmas. They expressed honour when the Trust said yes to the idea.

LadBaby's Mark Hoyle who appeared on Wednesday's broadcast of Good Morning Britain said their new song, Food Aid, could be their last. If you want to stop me, donate all year to food banks, he told hosts Martin and Kate Garraway.

The song Sausage Rolls For Everyone that featured LadBaby, Sir Elton John, and Ed Sheeran earned their fourth consecutive UK Christmas number-one hit and had created chart history last year. They presently are tied with The Beatles as having the most holiday-themed chart-toppers overall, and this year's song has the potential to go down in history. Here is the official music video for Ed Sheeran and Elton John's Sausage Rolls for Everyone.