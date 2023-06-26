Idris Elba, Olivia Colman come together to help launch a new YouTube channel for King Charles

Look who’s helping King Charles of the UK. Celebrities like Idris Elba, Woody Harrelson, and Olivia Colman get together to help the British royal launch a new YouTube channel dedicated to the environment. Calling it RE: TV, the new channel will help in showcasing “sustainable solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis,” according to the King.

This new YouTube channel will be a digital extension of his non-profit, also called RE: TV, which he founded in 2020. Till now, the organisation has made over 100 short films about innovative environmental projects worldwide.

To celebrate the launch, RE: TV has made a short film titled The Speeches: 50 Years of Speaking Up For The Planet featuring 19 actors and environmentalists who quote some of the environment-focused speeches King Charles delivered over the years between 1970 and 2020. This was when he was still the Prince and was not promoted to King.

Apart from King Charles, there are also clippings of actors along with BC gardening presenter Danny Clarke, YouTube environmental campaigner Jack Harries, and climate activist Leah Thomas. The speeches have video clips of deforestation, garbage, and the impacts of climate change interspersed in between.

