Iconic Sex Education chalet goes up for sale as series finale approaches

The picturesque Norwegian-inspired chalet that served as the backdrop for many pivotal moments in the hit Netflix series Sex Education is now up for sale, just as the show's much-anticipated finale draws near. The house, which has become an iconic symbol for fans of the series, is located in Symonds Yat, Herefordshire, UK, and is listed for £1.5 million ($1.83 million), according to latest reports.

Since its debut on the comedy-drama series in 2019, the chalet has captured the hearts of viewers and has been a central location in the storyline, serving as the home of lead characters Otis, portrayed by Asa Butterfield, and his mother Jean, played by Gillian Anderson.

The property, originally an 18th-century salmon fishing lodge, boasts five bedrooms and is described as "quite exceptional" on the real estate agent's website, offering breathtaking views of the Wye Gorge, according to BBC. The house features balcony terraces, a newly added conservatory extension, and the unique opportunity to purchase a small chapel located within its grounds.

James Toogood, a real estate agent at Knight Frank Bristol, expressed the exceptional appeal of the property, saying, "The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home."

Sex Education, which has gained immense popularity over its four successful series, has been filmed in various locations throughout the picturesque Wye Valley. In addition to the iconic chalet in Symonds Yat, other notable locations include Tintern and Cardiff. Interestingly, the fictional Moordale School in the series was situated on the grounds of the University of Wales campus in Caerleon.

Aside from Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, the show has also introduced rising talents like Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to take on the role of the new Doctor Who in the upcoming series, and Emma Mackey, known for her appearances in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile and her portrayal of Physicist Barbie in this year's blockbuster hit.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE