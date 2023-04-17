I will be back! BTS' J-Hope pens goodbye note before military enlistment, debuts his buzz cut look

BTS member J-Hope is all set to begin his mandatory military service soon, and before he finally leaves, the crooner has debuted his new buzz cut look along with a goodbye message to all his dear fans worldwide.



Before he began his military duty, the rapper took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of him with a message that read, ''I will be back healthy and well!!".

In the picture, J-Hope is wearing a simple black T-shirt with black pants. On the Weverse, the singer has shared a bunch of photos of himself in which he's posing happily.

As per the reports, J-Hope is scheduled to enlist in the army today and begin his training at the New Recruit

Training Center Division A in Gangwon-do. He will be discharged from the service in October 2024.

Jimin has also shared a picture with Hope.

Big Hit statement on J-Hope's military service

On April 1, Big Hit Music released an official statement giving fans an update on J-Hope's military enlistment.

In the statement, the band's agency said that ''there will be no official event on the day of his entry.''

Read the full statement here:



Hello.



This is BIGHIT MUSIC.



We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on j-hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military.



J-hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry.



The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.



We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP.



We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time.



Thank you.

More about J-Hope -

J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, will be the second one to join the army. The K-pop group star was born in February 1994 and joined the group as a singer and rapper in 2013.

J-hope is known for his energetic personality, his dance skills, and his soft moves. He was the first BTS member to release a solo album, Jack in the Box, and he has recently released a documentary, J-Hope in the Box.

Other BTS members -



J-Hope, who is 29 years old, will join the army months after 30-year-old singer Jin started his military service.



After Jin and now J-Hope, the rest of his bandmates—RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—will join the military.

Army reaction -

Soon after the J-Hope shared his farewell message, the emotional ARMY started reacting.

''WE LOVE YOU JHOPE COMEBACK SAFELY HOBI WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI ARMYS WILL WAIT FOR JHOPE LET'S MEET IN 2025.'' one Twitter user wrote.

''WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU HOBI ARMYS WILL WAIT FOR JHOPE.''

LET'S MEET IN 2025 #JhopeWeLoveYou#GoAndComebackSafelyHobi #WeWillRootForYouHobi pic.twitter.com/aA8lIfj98G — ray-joonⓡⓜ🐨 (@raynam94) April 17, 2023 ×

I TAKE A NAP FOR TWO HOURS AND J HOPE SHAVES HIS HAIR — 살마 🪽 (@PartyTaehyung) April 17, 2023 ×

LET'S MEET IN 2025#JhopeWeLoveYou#GoAndComebackSafelyHobi #WeWillRootForYouHobi — georgina⁷ ᴬ♤₅ D-DAY IS COMING (@p1acestay) April 17, 2023 ×

