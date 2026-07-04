/I, Nobody: Prithviraj Sukumaran's thriller expands its reach with Telugu release, Date announced

Malayalam-language crime and heist thriller titled I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is creating buzz for its suspense and, of course, the cast. Much to the surprise of fans, the film is set to reach a wider audience as the makers prepare to release its Telugu version.

When will the Telugu version of I, Nobody release?

I, Nobody, is all set for a grand theatrical release in Malayalam on July 9, followed by its Telugu release on July 10. Production houses Sri Sravanti Movies and Mythri Movie Distributors are releasing the film in Telugu across the Telugu states.

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The already released teaser and trailer have created huge expectations and hype for the film. With a thrilling story, fast-paced screenplay, and amazing action sequences, this film will provide a new thrilling experience to the audience.

All about I,Nobody

Helmed by Nisam Basheer, I, Nobody revolves around Rajeevan (played by Prithviraj), a reckless man attempting to balance his criminal tendencies while trying to protect his family. The trailer released by the makers also hints at psychological conflict, mystery and dark secrets.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dileep, Mahendran, Ganapathi, Vijayaraghavan, Khalid Rahman, Vinay Forrt, among others. Other key cast members include Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, and Vijayaraghavan. The film is jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment, featuring an original score by Jakes Bejoy.